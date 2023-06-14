Jeffrey V. Burt Sells 5,000 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey V. Burt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $524.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

