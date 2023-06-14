Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CEO David B. Brous, Jr. Sells 11,157 Shares of Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Henry Schein Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.
