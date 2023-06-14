Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CEO David B. Brous, Jr. Sells 11,157 Shares of Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.