JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Tali Notman Sells 32,591 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 32,591 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $848,017.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 602,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,667,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Tali Notman sold 11,256 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $267,780.24.

JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.43. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.48 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in JFrog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in JFrog by 74.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in JFrog by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth about $10,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Stories

