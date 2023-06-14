Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells 42,594 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 42,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $1,132,574.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,676,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,585,261.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flex alerts:

On Thursday, June 8th, Revathi Advaithi sold 113,101 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $2,990,390.44.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Revathi Advaithi sold 56,501 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,474,676.10.

On Friday, June 2nd, Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $1,248,570.51.

Flex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Flex stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in Flex by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Flex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.