Brett Adcock Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,306,396.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Brett Adcock sold 1,000,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $3,310,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Brett Adcock sold 316,302 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $1,009,003.38.

On Monday, June 5th, Brett Adcock sold 864,966 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $2,612,197.32.

On Thursday, June 1st, Brett Adcock sold 243,560 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $733,115.60.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Brett Adcock sold 271,492 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $833,480.44.

On Friday, May 26th, Brett Adcock sold 474,400 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $1,446,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $665,048.16.

On Monday, May 22nd, Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $5,603,382.54.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 16.6 %

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 94,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $1,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

