Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Brett Adcock Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $3,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,767,438.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Brett Adcock sold 1,000,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Brett Adcock sold 316,302 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $1,009,003.38.

On Monday, June 5th, Brett Adcock sold 864,966 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,197.32.

On Thursday, June 1st, Brett Adcock sold 243,560 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $733,115.60.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Brett Adcock sold 271,492 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $833,480.44.

On Friday, May 26th, Brett Adcock sold 474,400 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $1,446,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $665,048.16.

On Monday, May 22nd, Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $5,603,382.54.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 16.6 %

ACHR opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

ACHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

