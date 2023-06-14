Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Director James Charles Hays Sells 200,000 Shares

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $4,382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,975,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,290,895.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.70.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $2,213,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,884,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $890,000.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.
