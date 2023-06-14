Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Director James Charles Hays Sells 200,000 Shares

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $4,382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,975,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,290,895.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.70.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SKWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $2,213,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,884,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $890,000.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.