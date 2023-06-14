Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) CEO Sells $5,532,000.00 in Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 5.8 %

NCLH stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.49. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

