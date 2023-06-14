Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells 7,729 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $315.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $315.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.82.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

