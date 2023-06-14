Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Major Shareholder Sells 83,473 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 83,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,508,357.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,519.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Thursday, June 8th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 342,236 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $6,235,539.92.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 295,891 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $5,331,955.82.

On Thursday, May 11th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. On average, analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,884,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,328 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,533,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 1,579,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,390 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,928,000 after buying an additional 1,073,104 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.