Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) CEO Pablo G. Legorreta Acquires 45,000 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

RPRX opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $44.66.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,951,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,364,000 after buying an additional 2,098,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,154,000 after acquiring an additional 435,591 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,468 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,671,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,436,000 after purchasing an additional 246,816 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,519,000 after purchasing an additional 220,923 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.