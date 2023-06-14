AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 1,884,800 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,884,800 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,015,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,237,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,779,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,360,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,907,764.20.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

AMC stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $27.50.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,412,826,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading

