AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 2,100,000 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,137,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,419,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,884,800 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,015,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,907,764.20.

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:AMC opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $3,873,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 998.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 795,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 723,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 53.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 695,636 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading

