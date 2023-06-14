Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Enrique T. Salem Sells 10,000 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total transaction of $1,709,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,162 shares in the company, valued at $19,520,560.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TEAM stock opened at $181.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

