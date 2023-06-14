Bamco Inc. NY Has $80.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.50% of Cooper Companies worth $80,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.89.

Shares of COO stock opened at $359.18 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $395.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

