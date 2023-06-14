Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,494 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.17% of Amphenol worth $76,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amphenol by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after buying an additional 1,607,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,077,370,000 after buying an additional 795,078 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,560,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,091,000 after buying an additional 668,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,936,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Recommended Stories

