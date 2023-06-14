Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of EPAM Systems worth $19,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.50.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $218.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.79.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.