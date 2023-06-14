Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,828 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after buying an additional 80,914 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,065,000 after acquiring an additional 300,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average is $110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.