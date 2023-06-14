Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Cut by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $56.65.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

