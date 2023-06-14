Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $97,264.98 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total value of $2,242,917.30.

On Thursday, May 18th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total value of $2,185,707.42.

On Thursday, May 4th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $988,650.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $8,230,746.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.9 %

SNOW opened at $173.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of -64.96 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.12.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 14.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

