Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Sells 5,043 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $58,952.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Warby Parker Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of WRBY opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.88. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. American National Bank bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $88,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.