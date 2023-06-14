Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Sells 5,043 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $58,952.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Warby Parker Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of WRBY opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.88. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. American National Bank bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $88,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.82.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

