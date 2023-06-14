Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,648,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in ResMed by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in ResMed by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RMD opened at $214.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $247.65.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total value of $329,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,721,536.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total value of $329,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,721,536.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,966,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,276 shares of company stock worth $5,774,066. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

