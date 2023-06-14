FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Insider David J. Adelman Buys 15,458 Shares

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Rating) insider David J. Adelman purchased 15,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $70,797.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 321,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,940.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%.

