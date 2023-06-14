Comparing WW International (WW) & The Competition

WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare WW International to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for WW International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WW International 0 0 0 0 N/A WW International Competitors 110 660 1132 46 2.57

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 13.84%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WW International N/A N/A N/A WW International Competitors -19.35% -32.44% -1.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares WW International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

41.6% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WW International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WW International N/A N/A N/A WW International Competitors $562.67 million $16.87 million 275.34

WW International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than WW International.

About WW International

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other relevant consumer products and services, as well as provides publishing services. It offers products through e-commerce platforms and through partners. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

