Comparing CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) & Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS)

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) and Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

CVRx has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medigus has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CVRx alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CVRx and Medigus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 5 0 3.00 Medigus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

CVRx presently has a consensus price target of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.50%. Given CVRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than Medigus.

This table compares CVRx and Medigus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $22.47 million 13.81 -$41.43 million ($2.08) -7.20 Medigus $91.86 million 0.06 -$9.81 million N/A N/A

Medigus has higher revenue and earnings than CVRx.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and Medigus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -162.34% -37.70% -33.69% Medigus N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Medigus shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CVRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Medigus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CVRx beats Medigus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx

(Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Medigus

(Get Rating)

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it provides digital advertising platform; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, and visualization solutions; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.