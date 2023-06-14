Contrasting Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) & Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) and Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Sally Beauty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings $118.31 million 4.15 $37.52 million $15.53 14.70 Sally Beauty $3.82 billion 0.35 $183.55 million $1.46 8.48

Sally Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Hingham Institution for Savings. Sally Beauty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hingham Institution for Savings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 25.02% 12.15% 1.12% Sally Beauty 4.19% 62.12% 8.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Sally Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hingham Institution for Savings and Sally Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A Sally Beauty 2 3 1 0 1.83

Sally Beauty has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.29%. Given Sally Beauty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sally Beauty is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sally Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sally Beauty has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sally Beauty beats Hingham Institution for Savings on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America. The BSG segment includes franchise-based business Armstrong McCall, a full service distributor of beauty products and supplies that offers professional beauty products directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce platforms and its own sales force in partially exclusive geographical territories in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, TX.

