Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 500,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,625,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Apellis Pharmaceuticals makes up 8.2% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $549,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,811,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at $71,811,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,029 shares of company stock valued at $17,800,125 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on APLS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The company’s revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

