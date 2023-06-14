Azarias Capital Management L.P. Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,258 shares during the period. Motorcar Parts of America makes up approximately 4.8% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.30% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

MPAA stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $120.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPAA. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

