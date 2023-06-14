Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Has $144.52 Million Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the quarter. IVERIC bio makes up approximately 2.2% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of IVERIC bio worth $144,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in IVERIC bio by 234.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,342 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,728,000.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,708.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,500 shares of company stock worth $7,031,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ISEE opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 15.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

