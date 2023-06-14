Azarias Capital Management L.P. Sells 111,394 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 487,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 111,394 shares during the quarter. EZCORP makes up 3.6% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 368,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 293,054 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after buying an additional 263,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 520,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 172,302 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP Price Performance

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $483.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.24. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $258.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.42 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 3.04%. Research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EZCORP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About EZCORP

(Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.