Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up 5.7% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.44% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $378,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after buying an additional 80,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ASND opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $134.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASND. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

