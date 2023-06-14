Azarias Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,000 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 515,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Fuels accounts for about 2.9% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned 0.33% of Energy Fuels worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UUUU shares. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

UUUU stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 236.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,758.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,758.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis Moore sold 15,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $100,795.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 107,278 shares in the company, valued at $685,506.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,186 shares of company stock valued at $457,564. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Fuels

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

