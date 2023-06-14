David C. Rockecharlie Buys 2,000 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $20,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.45. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $18.16.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.81. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 65.47% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $590.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. Analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crescent Energy by 45.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crescent Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,376,000 after buying an additional 104,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crescent Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after buying an additional 144,976 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crescent Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after buying an additional 118,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Crescent Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 839,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

