JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Director Buys $25,199.00 in Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) Director Marybeth Hays acquired 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $25,199.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,470.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

JOANN Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.13. JOANN Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.50 million. JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. Equities research analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JOANN by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in JOANN by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in JOANN by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

