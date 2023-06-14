Michael Johnson Sells 5,000 Shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) Director Michael Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $20,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,394,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,235,349. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Michael Johnson sold 6,440 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $26,275.20.

Shares of FLUX opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.15. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a negative return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flux Power by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 225,609 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Flux Power by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 50,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLUX. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

