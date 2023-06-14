Aaron Mendelsohn Buys 10,000 Shares of Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Stock

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) Director Aaron Mendelsohn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 188,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:VANI opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $7.20.
Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.
Vivani Medical, Inc develops and commercializes drug and device implants that treat patients with chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. The company was founded on May 22,2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
