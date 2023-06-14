CJS Securities Begins Coverage on Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Equities researchers at CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lazydays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lazydays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $11.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 731,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $8,194,222.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,190,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,328,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

