Stifel Nicolaus Increases Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $25.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KURA. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

KURA stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $870.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.65 and a quick ratio of 21.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

