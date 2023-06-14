Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 213,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,811,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,743,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,471,000 after purchasing an additional 380,112 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

