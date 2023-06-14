Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Now Covered by Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Alight Trading Up 1.2 %

Alight stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPR Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 33,084,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,708,000 after purchasing an additional 840,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alight by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,607,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,033,000 after acquiring an additional 542,762 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alight by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 26,255,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alight by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,688,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,661 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alight by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 14,144,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318,617 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

