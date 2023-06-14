Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of PRVA opened at $28.88 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.55, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 7,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $198,552.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,996.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 7,076 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $198,552.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,996.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $491,401.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,736,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,277,986.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,315,057 shares of company stock valued at $550,121,162. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

