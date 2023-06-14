Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.91.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Shares of PL opened at $3.54 on Monday. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 74.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Weil bought 274,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $997,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 439,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,071.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,040 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,671,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,126 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.