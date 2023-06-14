Citigroup Upgrades EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to Buy

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $195.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $165.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.45.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:EGP opened at $172.47 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $180.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.62 and a 200-day moving average of $161.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.