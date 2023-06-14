Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VNET Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by VNET Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RCL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $95.81 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $96.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.