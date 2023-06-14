Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BAH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $106.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.35. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $79.85 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $663,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,072,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,548,000 after acquiring an additional 265,912 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $1,854,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

