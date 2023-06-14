WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
Shares of WYY stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).
