WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of WYY stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WidePoint by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.