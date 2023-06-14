Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.75.

Ashland stock opened at $85.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.38. Ashland has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland by 34.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the third quarter worth about $9,523,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ashland by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ashland by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

