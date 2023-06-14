NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Given Maintains Rating at 3M

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities research analysts at 3M in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NXGN. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.00 and a beta of 1.02.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $178.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,413,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,024,000 after buying an additional 141,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,543,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after buying an additional 1,447,527 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after buying an additional 416,763 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

