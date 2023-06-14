System1 (NYSE:SST) Given New $7.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.90% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SST stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. System1 has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of System1 by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in System1 by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in System1 during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.

