Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $37.87 on Monday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,687 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,493. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.